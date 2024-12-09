Steelers Star WR Could Miss More Time
The Pittsburgh Steelers may be in danger of losing their No. 1 option in the passing game for yet another contest.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, wide receiver George Pickens' hamstring injury, which held him out of the Steelers' win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, is likely to sideline him against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 as well.
"He has a grade 2 hamstring injury which that is typically two weeks," Dulac said on 102.5 WDVE's Morning Show with Randy Baumann. "I don’t think they are expecting him to play in Philadelphia either.
"When you get that type of hamstring injury, it's typically two weeks. So the expectation is that he won't play in Philadelphia either, but we will see how that progresses."
Pickens, who never missed a game throughout his first two seasons in the NFL, popped up on Pittsburgh's injury report last Friday as a limited participant after practicing in full the prior two days.
He was initially given a "questionable" game designation, with the general expectation that he'd be ready to play versus the Browns after going through pregame warm-ups. Instead, the Steelers opted not to push their luck and ruled Pickens inactive.
The domino effect led to Scotty Miller earning a spot on the game day roster for just the second time over the team's last five contests, and he made the most of his opportunity by leading all Pittsburgh wide receivers with 38 yards on three catches.
Mike Williams saw his workload increase as well, recording three receptions for 36 yards over four targets and 19 snaps.
Losing Pickens for any additional time would represent a huge loss for the Steelers. After a big-time matchup with the Eagles, Pittsburgh has a date with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 before taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 on Christmas Day.
Head coach Mike Tomlin will likely provide a update on the 23-year-old's status during his Tuesday press conference. With 850 yards and three touchdowns on the year, Pickens is a cornerstone of the Steelers' offense, and his presence is crucial as the schedule toughens up.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!