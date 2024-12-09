Russell Wilson Proves Steelers Are Serious Contenders
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers improved their AFC North-leading record of 10-3 with a 27-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. It was a clean and decisive win for the Steelers, who avenge the Browns following their sloppy first matchup a few weeks ago.
The story of this Steelers' matchup heading in was round two between wide receiver George Pickens and Cleveland defensive back Greg Newsome. The two collided for some fiery shenanigans at the end of their first meeting, and both players were very vocal to the media about their thoughts on the situation and each other. Unfortunately for all fans of chaos on the football field, Pickens was inactive for the contest due to an injury suffered late in the practice week.
That left Steelers' quarterback Russell Wilson without his top weapon in the passing game, which could have been a brutal blow to the offense. Instead, Wilson continued his streak of methodical, efficient, and winning football without Pickens available.
Wilson finished the game against the Browns 15 of 26 passing for 158 yards and two touchdowns. It was another game for Russ that didn't jump off the page statistically, but watching the game it's clear how much command he has over the offense in every situation.
Without Pickens, Wilson seamlessly found other options in the passing game. Tight end Pat Freiermuth became even more important than usual and Wilson was locked in on his TE when he targeted him. Muth hauled in three passes on three targets for 48 yards, but it was a 21 yard touchdown catch that really showed off Wilson's accuracy. The pass was an absolute bullet, dropped right in the perfect window for his 6'5 tight end to make the grab.
Spreading the love was the theme of Wilson's approach against the Browns. Eight different receivers hauled in a pass from the QB today, including trade deadline acquisition Mike Williams. Aside from one 30-yard touchdown grab, WIlliams has been a non-factor in the offense. He filled in admirably for Pickens' normal go routes, making a few impressive catches to finish with 36 yards, including a game-high completion of 22 yards.
Veteran receivers Van Jefferson and Scotty Miller were involved in the offense as well. Miller, who has frequently been inactive this season as the extra wide receiver, was the second leading receiver for the Steelers against the Browns with three receptions and 38 yards. Similarly, Jefferson snagged his second touchdown of the season on a smart play in the red zone.
It wasn't highlight reel play after highlight reel play for Wilson, but he still stole the show in the Steelers' most recent victory. He is consistently able to slice and dice opposing defenses, systematically hitting them with downfield plays while also playing incredible possession football relying on their talented running back tandem.
The Steelers are becoming a greater force in the NFL with each passing week. Wilson remains the biggest catalyst on offense, leading the Steelers to another impressive performance and a dangerous 10-3 record. And he didn't even need George Pickens to exact revenge against the Cleveland Browns.
