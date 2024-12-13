Former Steelers WR Earns Coaching Promotion
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer took over as the head coach for Tulsa during the team's final game of the season, following the termination of their former head coach Kevin Wilson. While Switzer's run as the lead man only lasted one game, he is returning to the school, and taking on a promotion with the new group of coaches.
Tulsa hired East Tennessee's Tre Lamb to be their next head coach heading into the 2025 campaign. In Switzer's third season with the Golden Hurricanes, he'll be moving up, going from wide receivers coach to passing game coordinator under Lamb.
The former Steelers wideout stepped away from football due to injuries and almost immediately started coaching. At just 30 years old, Switzer has plenty of time left in his coaching career, and is already starting to see progress as he continues to move up the ranks.
As a player, Switzer was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys and eventually made his way to Pittsburgh, where he spent two seasons with the Steelers before his release. He finished his career with the Cleveland Browns, although was unable to play a game for them due to injuries.
In college, Switzer was a two-time All-American at North Carolina. He'll look to take his expertise at the college level and continue helping younger players grow beneath him as a coach.
