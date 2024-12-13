Chiefs Could Get WR Back for Steelers Game
The Kansas City Chiefs already boast an impressive assortment of weapons alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes, though they're set to return a key piece of that group ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown will have his 21-day practice window opened by the Chiefs today while remaining on the reserve/injured list.
Kansas City signed Brown to a one-year deal worth a base value of $7 million that included up to $4 million worth of incentives this past offseason.
A sternoclavicular injury that he sustained in the preseason opener versus the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 10 sidelined him before his year really got going, however, as he underwent surgery in September with the expectation that he wouldn't return before the conclusion of the regular season.
Evidently though, Brown is ahead of schedule in his recovery. The 27-year-old won't be rushed back into action, but the fact that he received final clearance to get back on the field, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, is an extremely promising sign as he looks to get some reps in before the playoffs begin.
The door is now open for Brown to potentially play on the road against Pittsburgh in two weeks, a team and environment at Acrisure Stadium that he is familiar with from his time as a member of the Baltimore Ravens (2019 - 2021).
The former first-round pick out of Oklahoma has recorded 313 catches for 3,644 yards and 28 touchdowns across 72 career contests. Brown spent the 2022 and 2023 campaigns with the Arizona Cardinals.
Kansas City is currently 12-1 and has the likes of DeAndre Hopkins and 2024 first-rounder Xavier Worthy in its receiver room while Travis Kelce and Isaiah Pacheco hold down the fort at tight end and running back, respectively, as it waits for Brown to be added into the mix.
As Kansas City gets ready for his return, Pittsburgh is hopeful that its own wide receiver in George Pickens is healthy enough to suit up when the two sides face off on Christmas Day.
