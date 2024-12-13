Steelers Could Add Odell Beckham Jr.
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of a playoff push, looking to secure their postseason spot and then the AFC North crown over the next two weeks. But they have one, pretty significant, looming question. And until George Pickens is back on the field after recovering from his hamstring injury, it's uncertain if the team has enough at wide receiver to remain a competitor.
The addition of Mike Williams hasn't done much for the Steelers, although that could change with a full week of practice without Pickens in the lineup. Still, Pittsburgh's biggest concern right now is whether or not they can stay the course if they lose their star wideout.
Well, maybe they have another option to help the receiver room.
Despite the Miami Dolphins remaining in the playoff hunt, the team and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. mutually agreed to part ways. Beckham will remain on Waivers through the weekend, becoming a free agent at 4 p.m. ET on Monday.
The Steelers don't even need to wait until he's cleared waivers to make a move. Being owed just $200,000 the remainder of the season, Beckham is a cheap veteran who's offered Super Bowl help in the past. Now, at 32 years old, he's looking for a shot with another contender, and Pittsburgh meets the bill.
The Steelers have a head coach that is a top candidate for Coach of the Year. They're 10-3 heading into Week 15 and have found the fountain of youth for quarterback Russell Wilson. They do not have a clear-cut No. 2 wide receiver and the offense, even with Pickens, has found ways to utilize all of their weapons in the passing game.
Beckham isn't the All-Pro wide receiver he once was, but he's a veteran who's looking to help a team make a run. It's hard to imagine he's looking for massive playing time at this point in his career, so being part of an offense that circulates the ball may be his best option. And playing for Mike Tomlin seems to always be an added bonus for big-name players.
A sure fire signing for the Steelers? Probably not. One that's worth $200,000? Probably.
