Steelers Workout Former Safety
The Pittsburgh Steelers worked out a pair of veteran safeties in Marquise Blair and Eric Rowe on Tuesday per KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson, the latter of whom played for the team last season.
After releasing Terrell Edmunds ahead of a Week 10 matchup with the Washington Commanders, the Steelers are in need of depth alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott and Damontae Kazee at the position.
Rowe signed to Pittsburgh's practice squad back on Nov. 20, 2023. He took up a huge role at the end of the regular season, logging 29 total tackles and an interception while starting the Steelers' final three contests despite never signing to the active roster.
Rowe went on to earn yet another game day elevation for the team's Super Wild Card Weekend playoff matchup with the Buffalo Bills. He started and played 57 snaps, though the Steelers' year ended prematurely with a 31-17 loss.
The Steelers did not re-sign the 32-year-old in the offseason, though he expressed his willingness to return, and he never latched on with another organization despite his impressive track record.
The timing of Pittsburgh hosting Rowe is eerily similar to how things played out between the two parties last season, so we'll see if they decide to run it back once more.
After attending the University of Utah, he began his NFL career as a second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015. Rowe appeared in all 16 games for the team that season before being traded to the New England Patriots ahead of the 2016 campaign.
He'd go on to spend three years up in Massachusetts, winning Super Bowls LI and LIII while there, before joining the Miami Dolphins as a free agent in March 2019.
Rowe suited up for the Dolphins over parts of four seasons and was briefly a member of the Carolina Panthers in 2023 ahead of his tenure with the Steelers.
