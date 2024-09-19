ESPN Analyst Calls Out Steelers as 'Pretenders'
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of just nine teams to win their first two games, starting the season 2-0 with wins against the Atlanta Falcons and the Denver Broncos.
That being said, the two wins haven't looked pretty. ESPN's Ben Solak has gone as far as to label the Steelers as "pretenders", believing their early success could be a fluke.
In his rating of all the 2-0 teams through two weeks, Solak labelled the Steelers and three other teams as "pretenders" as well as labelling the other five as "contenders".
"The Steelers are, in theory, a team that wins with stifling defense and methodical offense. But even as the system has "worked" over the past two weeks, their offense is in the bottom five in success rate. They have more wins than they have touchdowns, for goodness' sake! What coach Mike Tomlin pulls off every season is impressive, but I cannot rightfully call the Steelers contenders." Solak wrote.
While the defense has performed to a high level, the same cannot be said for the offense. One such example was the 51 yard deep pass thrown by Justin Fields to star wideout George Pickens. A holding call from Broderick Jones away from the play nullified the pass, leaving Pickens with a statline of just two catches for 29 yards against the Denver Broncos.
Fields showed why the Steelers wanted him on that play, yet the other parts of the offense held the team back. Without the stifling defense against the Falcons, the complete lack of touchdowns would have easily cost them the game. Chris Boswell stepped up and made six field goals, but the team cannot rely on that every time.
Justin Fields has had 107 yards and a passing touchdown taken away by penalties.
In order for the Steelers to shed their "pretender" status, they will have to improve their discipline on the offensive side of the ball. Neither of their first two opponents were projected to be at the upper echelon of the league, but that will change as the season goes on.
