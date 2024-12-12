Faith? Steelers, Mike Tomlin Relationship Has Never Been Closer
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of a 10-3 start with a guantlet of a schedule in front of them, but plenty of playoff aspirations driving them. And in a year where coming in there were a lot of questions, and after a quarterback change, there were even more, it appears the Steelers relationship with their head coach is rock solid.
The questions surrounding head coach Mike Tomlin this offseason where all stemmed from his consistent winning seasons, but seven years without a playoff win. And when Team President Art Rooney II handed him a three-year contract extension, alarms starting sounding as the "he has to prove it" chants began.
Sitting in first place in the AFC North with a chance to claim the AFC's one seed still a possibility, those questions have faded. Pittsburgh is one win away from clinching a playoff birth and a victory over the Baltimore Ravens away from claiming the division crown.
Concerns from the fans were heard. Changes that needed to be made within the locker room and the coaching staff were made. The offensive coordinator was replaced, along with two position coaches. A quarterback change was made in the offseason, and then again in the regular season. And all of the noise - or at least most of it - was sent packing before OTAs started.
With the final stretch of the regular season underway and all of their goals at reach, the Steelers have proved everyone wrong more than once over the last year. Can they do it again? We'll see. But word out of the NFL owner's meetings is that the relationship between ownership and Tomlin has "never been stronger," as everyone believes this season has all the makings for something magical.
Now, does faith and a tight-knit bound win playoff games? Not without talent. The Steelers have plenty of it, and a coach that is, 19 years in, still turning heads in the NFL. If it wasn't for Dan Campbell, Tomlin would be the clear favorite for Coach of the Year. If it weren't for the Chiefs pulling off "what just happened" win after "what just happened" win, Pittsburgh might be the favorite in the AFC.
The next month or so will answer all ending questions. It could bring a completely new sense to the fanbase and the locker room about where this team is headed. But everyone, right now, is enjoying the ride. And those inside the building believe Tomlin is the best option they can have to turn this franchise back into champions.
