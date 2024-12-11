Steelers Could Break Nearly 60-Year Drought vs. Eagles
PITTSBURGH -- It's known the Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most popular NFL franchises with fans around the globe. Many fans have zero connection to Pittsburgh or the surrounding area, but it doesn't matter. They bleed black and gold, and that's more than enough. A lot rides on the team's Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers can clinch a playoff spot and make their cushion on top of the AFC North one win bigger. However, this upcoming Sunday, there's a little more on the line for those with roots in the Steel City.
The Pennsylvania high school football championships wrapped up just a few days ago. In the 6A Championship, Pennsylvania's highest classification, Pittsburgh Central Catholic and St. Joe's Prep, a powerhouse football program from Philadelphia's Catholic School League, squared off. St. Joe's Prep took home the title between two of the best and most historic football schools in the state. But Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin wants a rematch.
"I'm excited about representing WPIAL in this," Tomlin said of playing in the so-called, 'Pennsylvania State Championship' against the Eagles. "I made the joke this morning that we could play this game in Breezewood, that'd be awesome."
Pittsburgh and Philadelphia are so far apart and have such different sports cultures that it's hard to square with the fact that the two cities share a postal abbreviation. In the NFL, the Steelers, of the AFC North, and the Eagles, of the NFC East, are just as far apart. They rarely play one another.
But when they do, home field matters. Since 1965, the Steelers are 6-4 against the Eagles in Pittsburgh - a winning record but nothing spectacular. When the Steelers travel to Philadelphia for a Week 15 matchup against the Eagles, however, they will look to walk out of the City of Brotherly Love with a win for the first time since 1965.
The Steelers have lost 10 consecutive times in Philadelphia, and only three of those losses were within one score. That 1965 win was before the first-ever Super Bowl in January 1967.
The last two visits to Philadelphia were hardly competitive. In 2016, the 2-0 Steelers visited the 2-0 Eagles and lost 34-3. The Steelers suffered a similar fate in 2022 when, with a 2-5 record, they ran into the undefeated Eagles and were blown out 35-13. Those Eagles went on to lose by three points in the Super Bowl.
This year could be different. In the 2022 matchup, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown caught six passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns—a pretty quarterback-friendly target. This season, things aren't so friendly. After the Eagles narrowly escaped the Carolina Panthers last week, Brown said postgame that the aspect of the Eagles' game that needs to improve is "passing," which was taken as a dig at his quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham addressed Brown's comments on a radio show on Monday and said that Hurts and Brown's relationship isn't as tight as it once was.
"The person that's complaining needs to be accountable," Graham said. "I don't know the whole story, but I know that [Hurts] is trying and [Brown] could be a little better with how he responds to things. They were friends before this, but things have changed, and I understand that because life happens. But it's the business side that we have to make sure the personal doesn't get in the way of the business."
Graham later apologized and admitted he misunderstood Brown's comment.
No matter Graham's understanding, a quarterback - No. 1 receiver relationship loosening can't be good for a football team. If the Eagles are truly dealing with the emotional side of their top wide receiver, it may level the playing field a little bit considering the Steelers are dealing with the phyiscal side.
Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, who has 55 catches for 850 yards on the season, was a late scratch against the Browns last week. Pickens reportedly suffered a Grade 2 hamstring injury late in the week before the Cleveland game. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the prospect of Pickens playing isn't promising, and not just against the Eagles.
"What’s more, with three games in 11 days, it is possible Pickens could have a difficult time being ready to return for the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 21 and Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day, as well," Dulac said.
Tomlin didn't dispel Dulac's theory either when he mentioned Pickens could get some work this week in practice, but made no promises. A 27-14 win against the Browns answered the question of what the Steelers' offense would look like without the top-flight receiver. Wide receivers Scotty Miller and Mike Williams, who was acquired at the trade deadline from the New York Jets, filled Pickens' shoes.
When the NFL season is this far along, no team will be fully healthy or emotionally intact. But the professional version of the Pennsylvania State Championship is staged to bring the best out of both teams. Historically, when this game takes place in Philadelphia, the Eagles dominate. For the Steelers to secure their postseason destiny, lock up regional bragging rights and prove their offense can still fly without Pickens, they'll have to make history.
