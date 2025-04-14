Finally Time for Steelers to Drop Aaron Rodgers?
PITTSBURGH -- The time may be near for the Pittsburgh Steelers to change course. After six weeks of waiting for Aaron Rodgers, they are now 10 days away from the 2025 NFL Draft, and still no deal has gotten done. Maybe, it's time to move on.
The Steelers didn't wait for Rodgers when they moved on from Justin Fields. The moment they realized they weren't going to land their first option this offseason, they contacted the 41-year-old and let them know they were interested.
Those talks seemingly went well, but Pittsburgh wasn't the only team interested in the four-time MVP. The New York Giants and possibly the Minnesota Vikings had their eyes on Rodgers, forcing the Steelers to be patient. But patience has to run out eventually.
At this point, the Giants and Vikings have both made it publicly known they aren't signing Rodgers. New York signed both Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson, and Minnesota has named J.J. McCarthy their guy in 2025.
But Rodgers still hasn't given the Steelers an answer.
At this point, the Steelers look foolish. Every day that passes, Pittsburgh looks more and more desperate for Rodgers, while Rodgers strings them along and has everyone talking about how long this might drag out. The fanbase is losing interest in signing him, and at this point, Rodgers and the team will have some PR maintenance to do whenever, if ever, Rodgers does sign.
It's clear why they're waiting. The Steelers aren't guaranteed to get any better with Rodgers as their quarterback, but he's the only option on the table right now that gives any team a real shot at a Super Bowl. Pittsburgh knows that, and that's the only reason they haven't backed off thus far.
At some point, though, everyone has a line. The Steelers should be nearing theirs. As the NFL Draft approaches, they need to have some plan about who is going to run their offense this upcoming season. If that's a rookie, fine. If that's Mason Rudolph, fine. If that's Rodgers, fine. But each day that passes without that answer is another day behind for Pittsburgh.
Time should be running out for Rodgers to make a decision. He's visited the Steelers. He's lost all other options. And right now, no one really knows what is holding him back from making a decision.
So, if he doesn't have one, maybe the Steelers should make it for him. It's not today, but the time may be coming for Pittsburgh to back out.
