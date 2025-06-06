Financial Details Emerge on Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Deal
PITTSBURGH -- Following an offseason of speculation, the long-awaited arrival of Aaron Rodgers to the Pittsburgh Steelers is here. The future Hall of Famer will indeed play his 21st NFL season with his third organization following a pending physical.
The Steelers have yet to reveal the specific contract details, except for the duration of the deal. Rodgers joins Pittsburgh on a one-year contract, and according to team insider Gerry Dulac, the actual money is less than many predicted.
Taking to his X account, Dulac emphasized that the financial aspect of this contract was never a problem. He wrote that the contract offer from the organization was consistent throughout, with the Steelers sticking to a one-year deal worth less than $20 million.
"Money was NEVER the issue in deal with Aaron Rodgers," he wrote. "It was always a one-year offer for less than $20 million."
While we wait for confirmation from the organization, Dulac's reporting seems more than plausible. Around the NFL, league pundits were in agreement that Rodgers would only receive a short contract with his next team, but many disagreed about the salary he'd command.
Rodgers squashed that rumor however when he appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN. Speaking to McAfee, he informed them that he would play for way less than many projected.
With his comments and Dulac's reporting, it makes sense that the Steelers and Rodgers would agree to a moderate deal.
The big question now is whether or not the deal will pay off for the Steelers. Their roster is now set ahead of the 2025 season, and the goal remains the same for head coach Mike Tomlin and his roster. Pittsburgh's playoff failures continue to haunt them, with the team's last postseason victory coming in 2017. With a new starting QB, a new superstar wideout in DK Metcalf, and a revamped offense, the Steelers hope this is the move that catapults them back into postseason success.
