Steelers Update: Aaron Rodgers, Pat McAfee Rumors
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting on an answer from Aaron Rodgers , and no one seems to know when that answer is going to come. But there are conspiracy theories to when Rodgers is set to announce his signing to the black and gold - and rumor has it that it could be coming soon.
Rodgers is a weekly guest on the Pat McAfee Show each Tuesday during the NFL regular season. He, McAfee and co-host A.J. Hawk have a long-stading relationship that has included big announcements in the past. When the New York Jets acquired Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders, Rodgers introduced his new (and former) wide receiver on the show.
Well, Rodgers still hasn't let the world know about his future in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Pat McAfee Show is hosting a live event called the 'Big Night Aht' at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. And everyone believes that there's a chance a resolution to the Rodgers saga is going to come during the event.
Rumors are flying all over the place, with fans believing Rodgers is destined to make the announcement during the show. However, so far, both McAfee and his Pittsburgh Steelers coorospondent Mark Kaboly have denied the rumors.
"If you’re going there to see Aaron Rodgers, I think you’re probably going to be disappointed,”Kaboly said on 93.7 The Fan.
“That’s crazy," McAfee said earlier in the month on his show. "It’s hilarious to think about. I do appreciate that people think that is possible.”
We'll see what happens, but ruling out the possibility might be foolish. McAfee carries one of the biggest audiences in the sports world and Rodgers would be right in the heart of the city, at an event that is guaranteed to provide plenty of laughs and good energy.
The writing is on the wall. Even if McAfee himself won't admit it.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!