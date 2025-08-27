Five Free Agents Steelers Can Target After Roster Cuts
Pittsburgh -- With the change in recent years to move from gradual cuts to each team cutting down to 53 on the same day, free agency has become significantly more chaotic. With that, the Steelers will have to compete with the remainder of the league in order to bolster there team. Here are five players the Steelers should target:
1. Gabe Davis
This move would be a pretty easy one for the Steelers. They have already had Davis visit the team, and he fills a need as a top option when it comes to helping out with wide receiver depth. The team will likely need to add a wide receiver or two as the season goes on if they do not do it beforehand, and Davis' 29 receiving touchdowns speak to his ability to produce at the nFL level.
2. Shaq Mason
The Steelers are in desperate need of some depth when it comes to the offensive line. Once the team took the field for the first preseason game, it was clear that their top players would play well. Once the second string of the line took over, it became quite clear that the Steelers were lacking talent deeper on the depth chart to protect the quarterback and running back. Despite Mason's older age, it is possible that he could see a rejuvenation of his career as a role player on a much younger offensive line. He would also possibly be valuable as a mentor, as most of the line is in the infancy of their respective NFL careers.
3. Stephon Gilmore
The Steelers showed interest in Trey Palmer earlier in the offseason and could rekindle that interest after his release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The young wide receiver threat brings even more speed to a group that includes Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson and Scotty Miller, and could be another shot in the dark at their weakest position. If they have a strong interest at wideout, Palmer may be the name they were waiting for all summer.
4. Jordan Whitehead
Jordan Whitehead was on a positive trajectory when he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2024 season. Then the injury bug hit, and the team declined their option for the 2025 season. Whitehead is now a free agent with undeniable football talent, but has to prove he can bounce back from injury. A depth spot on the Steelers could be a good chance to prove that he still has what it takes.
5. Cam Akers
Easily the most disappointing position group during the preseason for the Steelers was the running backs, and the Steelers could certainly use some help at the position. Despite Akers being quite a bit older, he brings NFL experience that is severely lacking in the Steelers running back room.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!