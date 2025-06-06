Steelers Get Bad Gabe Davis News
The Pittsburgh Steelers have jacked up their pursuit of another weapon to add to their skill position group, with free agent wide receiver Gabe Davis emerging as one of their more recent targets on that front.
The team hosted the 26-year-old at their facility on Thursday, though he left without signing and currently remains on the open market.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Davis' delay in committing to a team simply boils down to where he stands from a health perspective after tearing his meniscus in November.
"They hosted Gabe Davis on a visit," Rapoport said on "Good Morning Football", referring to the Steelers. "Not quite ready to sign just health-wise yet."
After signing a three-year, $39 million deal in free agency with the Jacksonville Jaguars last offseason, Davis never established himself as a top-flight option for Trevor Lawrence. He finished with just 20 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns in 10 contests before sustaining his injury, and the team itself fell well short of expectations with a 4-13 record.
The Jaguars released Davis with a failed physical designation in May and designated it as a post-June 1 transaction, lessening his cap charge for the 2025 campaign.
He reportedly met with the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants last month before eventually heading to Pittsburgh, so it would appear that he'll have options whenever the time is right for him to sign.
While his 2024 season was undeniably disappointing, Davis does have a solid track record of success in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills selected him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and the UCF product recorded 2,730 yards with 27 touchdowns on 163 catches over his four years with the team.
The defining moment of Davis' career came in the Divisional Round of the 2021 playoffs, when he posted 201 yards and four scores against the Kansas City Chiefs before the Bills ultimately lost in overtime.
The Steelers appear to have their hands in several pots at the moment, but Davis is perhaps the most logical target of the bunch considering he'd sign for the minimum amidst his recovery while Jacksonville also covers the money left on his deal.
