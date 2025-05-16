Former Champion Has Bold Advice for Steelers' Mike Tomlin
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers make it clear every single offseason that Mike Tomlin is their head coach and that they hold the upmost respect for him within the franchise. But the noise about him leaving never seems to fade, and most recently, a former Super Bowl champion of his is telling him to get out.
Ryan Clark has defended Tomlin as a quality head coach throughout the downslide. The Steelers haven't won a playoff game in over seven years, but the organization believes in their head coach, and so do all of the players. But sometimes, change is needed, and that's the message from Clark.
Speaking on ESPN, Clark urged Tomlin to move on from the Pittsburgh Steelers, removing himself from the position since he will not be fired.
"I believe Mike Tomlin should coach in another organization," Clark said. "Mike Tomlin should be the fresh voice somewhere else. I believe, as great as a coach as he is, and he’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer, I believe his voice has run stale there. I believe he’s allowed that team to reach the highest of heights they are going to reach unless they get a top-tier quarterback."
Tomlin has turned down every report about him potentially leaving the Steelers, even once telling reporters that there wasn't a "blank booster check" big enough to leave for an opening at USC.
Still, the Steelers need to find success in the postseason. They pride themselves on staying competitive throughout significant change in their team such as quarterback. But winning 10 games isn't going to cut it any longer with the fanbase, or the alumni. Everyone wants Pittsburgh to be a contender once again.
Would Tomlin ever remove himself as head coach? Probably not. But there's going to be plenty who advise him to.
