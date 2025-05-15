Steelers Projected to Have Losing Season
Teams across the NFL have announced their schedules for the upcoming 2025 season and there already isn’t a lot of hope for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Early projections don’t look good for the Steelers as they are favorites in just six of their 17 games.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook believe the Steelers could finish the 2025 season with a 6-11 record, their first year under .500 since 2003 and first under .500 season of head coach Mike Tomlin’s career.
With Tomlin’s famed “never had a losing season” record on the line, the Steelers must play better than what the early odds are giving them.
The Steelers have been a disappointing team over the last decade, but they've always found a way to pull out at least eight wins. This year might be different.
The six games that the Steelers are early favorites are Week 1 against the New York Jets, Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, Weeks 6 and 17 against the Cleveland Browns, Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts, and Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins.
The Steelers usually dominate the Browns and that trend should continue into the 2025 season. The Seahawks, Colts, and Dolphins were all in the playoff hunt last year, but ended up falling just short.
Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a reputation of not being able to perform in a cold-weather climate, which is likely what he will have to deal with in Pittsburgh for Week 15.
These tough odds also make the Steelers underdogs against recent non-playoff teams like the New England Patriots in Week 3 and the Chicago Bears in Week 12. Both of those meetings are road games for the Steelers, but really shows just how much of a hill they will need to climb this year.
The Steelers will even be underdogs when they take on the Minnesota Vikings in Ireland.
These lines could shift more in the Steelers’ favor as they continue to shape the roster, decide on a starting quarterback, and as the preseason gets underway, but for now things don’t look great in Pittsburgh.
