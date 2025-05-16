Steelers QB Answer Coming?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting on Aaron Rodgers. They've been waiting on Aaron Rodgers. But after months of uncertainty at the quarterback position, Pittsburgh may be (somewhat) nearing an answer. Sometime.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero recently appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and gave his best prediction on when Rodgers could end up in Pittsburgh. From what Steelers On SI has heard, the timelines match, and there's certainly a timeframe one can expect Rodgers to sign with the Steelers - if he's going to.
The Steelers want their starter to be Rodgers and have remained confident he's going to sign with them. Nothing is ever for certain with the 41-year-old, four-time NFL MVP, but there's a growing sense this all may be coming to an end this summer.
Meanwhile, one of the quarterbacks on the roster is being brought down. The hype around Steelers rookie Will Howard is high right now. Not everyone agrees with it. Some are hoping the sixth-round quarterback can turn into something historic, but at least one former QB is throwing cold water on that hope.
Is Howard destined to be average in the NFL? If he doesn't have anything that's "the thing" can he still be a starting quarterback in the pros? What's the best and worst case scenario when you think realistically?
And what are the Steelers' biggest remaining headlines? There are plenty of stories to watch for the black and gold this spring heading into the summer. Many will be answered before training camp, but not all - and some we don't know if they'll get answered at all.
There's plenty of noise to watch. This team isn't slowing down anytime soon, closing out a chaotic offseason with some big moves on the horizon - possibly.
