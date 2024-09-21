Former Chargers Player Blasts Steelers RBs
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, and even with questions about the quarterback situation for LA, the belief is that this matchup will be a ground and pound game.
Not everyone is concerned about the Steelers' side, though. Even with Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and newly added Cordarrelle Patterson, the Pittsburgh backfield doesn't scare everyone - especially former Chargers fullback Lorenzo Neal.
"They don’t scare me," Neal said on the Bleav in Chargers podcast. "They’re not game-changing or playmaking backs. They run okay."
The Steelers are not explosive runners, averaging just 3.8 yards per carry this season with 139 yards per game through two weeks. Still, a developing, and injured offensive line, and Warren returning from a hamstring injury is likely the reason the group ranks 12th in the NFL through two games.
Warren is gaining traction toward being 100% and Harris is motivated by a contract year. Add running quarterback, Justin Fields, to the mix and this group should strike some fear in opponents - at least the ones on the field.
Not everyone is worried, though. That being said, in a matchup between the Steelers and Chargers, or Mike Tomlin and Jim Harbaugh, the expectation is that this is going to be old school football.
It could come down to the scariest running attack wins, and Pittsburgh better hope that's them.
