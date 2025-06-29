Former Bengals WR Wants to Join Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could have a new candidate to join their offense this summer. As they look for wide receiver targets before training camp, a veteran they're very familiar with has made it known that he's open to a homecoming if the Steelers are interested.
Speaking with Steelers Now, former Cinncinati Bengals and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tyler Boyd is open to making his way back to Pittsburgh. The Clarion high school grad and Pitt star is a free agent but isn't looking to hang up the cleats just yet, and is eying a return to the AFC North as a landing spot.
"Absolutely," Boyd said. "You know, all my family is here. I’d be able to have the majority of them be able to support me."
Boyd is 30 years old heading into the season and is coming off a year with 39 catches for 390 yards and zero touchdowns. However, he played in part of the Titans offense as Tennessee finished with the NFL's worst record. Mason Rudolph was his quarterback at times as they were teammates.
Throughout his career, Boyd has recorded 552 catches for 6,390 yards and 31 touchdowns. A second-round draft pick in 2016, he spent eight seasons with the Bengals, being one of the Steelers' most known rivals.
The Steelers are looking for a WR2 before the season. After trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, they started making calls to other teams, checking on who could be available. Chance are they will give Roman Wilson and Calvin Austin III an opportunity to earn the starting jobs next to DK Metcalf, but they're open to having to go outside the organization.
Boyd and the Steelers negotiated last offseason but couldn't come to a deal. With a year removed from Cincinnati, maybe that could change this summer.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!