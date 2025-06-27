Steelers Star Named to Award Watchlist
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers expect new wide receiver DK Metcalf to be a huge priority in the team’s offense. After trading for him and signing him to a $132 million contract, the Steelers clearly see Metcalf as the center of their offense.
If all goes according to plan, the Steelers will feed Metcalf the ball, he will be their top receiver, eclipsing 1,200 receiving yards and hitting double digit receiving touchdowns. According to a recent article from Pro Football Network, Metcalf has the best chance of any Steelers player to be named the 2025 Offensive Player of the Year.
“After six strong seasons in Seattle, DK Metcalf finds himself the focal point of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense,” he wrote. “Metcalf fell just short of 1,000 receiving yards last year, but he was competing with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett for touches. He faces a less crowded wide receiver room in Pittsburgh and could dominate the target share.”
As the article indicates, an OPOY season from Metcalf would be a bounce-back campaign for the 27-year-old pass-catcher. Last season with the Seattle Seahawks, he hauled in 66 receptions for 992 receiving yards and five touchdowns. It was the first time in the past three seasons that he fell below 1,000 receiving yards, and Metcalf and the Steelers aim to return him to elite production in 2025.
If that comes to fruition, there’s a chance for Metcalf to take home the award. So many things would have to go right though, making the possibility less realistic. Not only does Metcalf have to fit in with his new team, his quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, has to have a standout season throwing him the ball. In addition, the offensive line has to play up to the expectations the organization placed on them in the offseason. With so many factors outside of Metcalf’s control, there are multiple hurdles for the talented receiver to overcome in order to win the Offensive Player of the Year in 2025.
