ESPN Makes Disappointing Prediction for Aaron Rodgers, Steelers
ESPN's Mike Clay isn't super bullish about how Aaron Rodgers may perform in a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform next season.
Though the four-time MVP has yet to sign with Pittsburgh, Clay still included him amongst his projections for the team's 2025 campaign.
Over 15 games, which is the number Clay projects each non-injured starting quarterback around the league to appear in, Rodgers is estimated to throw for 3,549 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Furthermore, he's forecast to finish with a 64.8 percent completion rate on 500 attempts while rushing for 99 yards and a touchdown on 27 attempts.
Clay's expected passing touchdown total for Rodgers would be his lowest in any season he played a full game in since 2017, when he tallied 16 across seven contests with the Green Bay Packers before sustaining a broken collarbone.
It would also be the lowest mark of his entire career for a campaign in which he suited up for at least 10 games, with the next closest example coming with 25 in 2018.
It would also be the smallest passing yardage total in a season with at least 10 contests played for Rodgers, as he's never posted under 3,695 in a year that fits that criteria.
His interception total, however, would come in at a rather normal number considering he threw 12 in 2022 and 11 last season for the New York Jets. Additionally, Rodgers' projected completion percentage is in line with his career-long mark of 65.1.
He's also run for an average of 100.67 yards across his past three full seasons, meaning his expected total of 99 for 2025 wouldn't be out of the ordinary.
Those stats wouldn't generate a ton of excitement, but it's important to note that most projection systems typically err on the side of caution.
While Rodgers may see his production drop off a bit as he enters the swan song of his career, he's still likely the Steelers' best available option behind center and could help them compete for a playoff spot, if not more.
