Steelers' Mike Tomlin Becomes Longest-Tenured Professional HC
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is now the owner of a rather admirable title.
As pointed out by NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano, Tomlin has become the longest-tenured head coach across the four major North American sports after it was announced that Gregg Popovich is moving from the sideline to the San Antonio Spurs' front office as their Team President.
Tomlin is entering his 19th season as the Steelers' lead man. He was hired in January 2007 as Bill Cowher's replacement after spending five years as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defensive backs coach from 2001 to 2005 and one as the defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2006.
Pittsburgh has not endured a losing season in the 18 years since Tomlin came to town, marking an NFL record. Over that stretch, the team has a regular season record of 183-107-2 while winning the AFC North on seven occasions.
Additionally, the Steelers have made the playoffs 12 times and own an 8-11 record there under Tomlin's watch, winning Super Bowl XLIII over the Arizona Cardinals in February 2009 during that time while also capturing the AFC pennant in 2010 and reaching the conference championship game in 2016.
Tomlin's 183 victories are the 12th-most in league history and the second-most for an active coach behind Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs, who has 273.
John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens is the next closest NFL coach to Tomlin in terms of tenure in his current role at 17 seasons. Erik Spoelstra is at the same point as Harbaugh in his stint with the NBA's Miami Heat, but no one in either the NHL or MLB comes close to hitting that mark at the moment.
While there's been some frustration from Steelers fans regarding the team's six-game postseason losing streak and overall inability to get over the hump, there's no denying Tomlin's positive impact on the organization as a whole.
