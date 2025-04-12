Former Coach Makes Wild Steelers Draft Prediction
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in need of a quarterback following a season of complete turnover at the position.
As Aaron Rodgers' likelihood of signing with the team wanes, the Steelers have begun to look towards the draft to address their need.
Popular options that have a possibility of getting drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft have included Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart and Alabama's Jalen Milroe.
Yet, one person believes that the Steelers should eye a different option in Oregon's Dillon Gabriel. Tony Dungy, former NFL player and coach and current NBC Football Night in America analyst, believes that the Steelers should go for Gabriel if he is available for them to select. In an appearance on Thursday on the Football Night In America podcast, Dungy highlighted why he believed the Steelers should select Gabriel
"We've gotta address that quarterback position," Dungy said. "I'm gonna make a shocking pick here and I'm gonna pick Dillon Gabriel from the University of Oregon. I think he's a Bo Nix clone.
He's played six years in college football, he's thrown over 1,300 passes. He's got a high percentage of completions. Doesn't throw interceptions. He's mobile. He doesn't have maybe the big name of Sanders, but I think he is a guy who can step in and play and fix that quarterback position."
This selection by Dungy is peculiar, for multiple reasons. Gabriel is nowhere near any draft expert's radar when it comes to the first round, let alone the second or third round. If the Steelers need a quarterback to lead the team, they are highly unlikely to wait until the fourth round or later in order to select him. Milroe, Dart and Sanders all present themselves as both better and more likely options for the team.
