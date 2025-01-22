Former HC Gives Steelers QB Advice
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are deciding on their future at quarterback. It could mean bringing back one of their 2024 players, or going outside the orginization for a new option. And one former head coach is sending his advice to how the black and gold should handle the decision.
Speaking on the Broncos Country Tonight Podcast, former Washington head coach Jay Gruden shared his thoughts on the Steelers' quarterback situation, and how he'd handle the offseason at the position.
"I'm not sold on either Russell or Justin Fields to be honest with you," Gruden said. "I think Justin’s had a couple opportunities. He’s still young, he’s athletic, I get it. He’s just not a very good passer of the football in my opinion. But I don’t know what to do. I think Russell’s had his day in the sun. I think it’s time to move on from Russell. I’d give Justin Fields the reins and then try to draft somebody else and compete with him and go from there."
The Steelers have been linked to outside names like Aaron Rodgers and Sam Darnold. There's been plenty of debate about whether they will bring back Fields or Wilson, and head coach Mike Tomlin had plenty to say about both - but may have hinted at one over the other.
Fields appears to be the favorite to land the gig in 2025, looking to build off his 4-2 start for Pittsburgh. And it appears former head coaches, or at least one, from around the league are on board with the 25-year-old taking over this fall.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!