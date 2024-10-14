Can Steelers Really Bench Justin Fields?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't play their best offensive game of the season. In Week 6, they had just 145 passing yards and seven penalties, including two delay of game calls, which is directly on Justin Fields. But the question stands tall as this team approaches Week 7, can you bench a quarterback at 4-2 after scoring 32 points?
Field finished a 32-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, completing 14 of 24 passes for 145 yards, 11 rushes for 59 yards and two touchdowns. By no means was it his best performance, but the Steelers offense looked sloppy and still put up a season-high in points. And many times, Fields got them out of sticky situations with his decisions to escape the pocket.
If Russell Wilson wasn't on the Steelers roster, this team would be focused on improving their mistakes to try and make their next 30-point performance one where there weren't so many concerns. But that's not the case, and head coach Mike Tomlin has left the door for a quarterback change cracked all season for a reason.
He's been waiting for Wilson to be healthy before making a decision on if Fields would remain the starter. Wilson is healthy and starting to "shake the rust off," and so, it appears Tomlin has a decision to make.
Would there be an argument for the Steelers to bench Fields for Wilson? Certainly. No one on the offensive side of the ball has played perfect and week-after-week, there are conversations about where they need to improve next.
The old saying stands, though: if it's not broken, don't fix it. The Steelers aren't broken. They're 4-2 heading back home to take on the New York Jets in prime time, stand at the top of the AFC North, and running the offense they wanted to all season.
Coming into the year, the Steelers weren't going to be the team scoring 30 points through the air. They were going to run the ball well (183 yards versus the Raiders) and play strong defense (two forced fumbles and one interception).
As for their quarterback, the rules were simple: don't turn the ball over and don't lose them games. Fields has two turnovers through six games and got the Steelers out of multiple unpleasant situations this season because of his ability to run, escape tackles and throw on the move.
If there was no infatuation with Wilson, there would be no conversation to have. Fields would be the starting quarterback all season long. But Wilson is here and despite the win, you just don't know if it was enough for Fields to keep the job.
So, the question will remain until Mike Tomlin takes the podium for Week 7 - can the Steelers bench Justin Fields after scoring 32 points?
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!