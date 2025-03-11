Mike Tomlin Under Fire for Steelers QB Problems
PITTSBURGH -- It is no secret around the league that the Pittsburgh Steelers are in desperate need of a quarterback. In a year where the incoming rookie quarterback class looks quite weak, the Steelers will need to likely sign a free agent.
With rumors of Aaron Rodgers floating around and the other real option remaining for the Steelers being a return of Russell Wilson, the Steelers are scraping the bottom of the proverbial barrel when it comes to quarterbacks.
On ESPN's First Take, host Stephen A. Smith took a stance on the situation, firmly placing the blame on head coach Mike Tomlin.
"I don't disagree with y'all about the Cleveland Browns, but I think the Steelers' situation is just as cumbersome to say the least," Smith said. "Mike Tomlin won a Super Bowl in 2008, they lost in 2010, ain't been back to the Super Bowl since. Fine, no problem. But to not have won a [playoff game] since 2016? To having five straight years of being one-and-done, and it's been nine years since you won a playoff game. These are the Steelers we're talking about, here. One of the most storied franchises in NFL history."
Smith then touched on the air of mediocrity that has surrounded the team, remarking on how little the team has moved in either direction in recent years
"We really also have to debate what level of mediocrity we want to embrace." Smith said. "Because when you're middle of the road, you can't really get a high-end draft pick because you're not stinking up the joint. And obviously, you ain't winning championships, so what difference does it make?"
At the end of it all, there are plenty of reasons for the Steelers lack of success, but the easiest target will always be the leadership, and therefore the coach.
