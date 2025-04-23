Steelers' Mike Tomlin Clarifies Aaron Rodgers Deadline Comments
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked with the enigmatic quarterback in Aaron Rodgers for all of the offseason, and currently have had a deal on the table for weeks.
When Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show, it seemed like it was possible that the quarterback would move onto retirement instead of contininuing his NFL career. If that were to happen, it would be a rough saga for the Steelers organization that has invested not only money but plenty of time into his search.
After head coach Mike Tomlin previously said that the deadline for Rodgers decision was the beginning of training camp, Tomlin has changed his tune.
"In general, when you report to training camp, it's a line of demarcation for development of a group, individually and collectively," Tomlin said during the NFL League Meetings.
Training camp is an easy point to set this for, as ideally the teams would like to have their players practice among their future teammates. It is one of the reasons why contract holdouts during training camp are seen as frustrating for the team. During offseason availability, Tomlin clarified his thoughts on the quarterback, and whether the deadline applied to him.
"To be quite honest with you, I don't know that I meant that specifically for him or the circumstance," Tomlin said. "I'm just saying, in general, when you report to training camp, it's a line of demarcation of development of a group, individually and collectively."
When it comes to quarterback, it seems as if the Steelers priorities have shifted towards players in the NFL draft. Shedeur Sanders' name has been floated significantly in recent days as a possible option following what looked like a successful visit to the facility for both parties involved. In fact, a decent amount of Tomlin's availablity related to the possibility of Sanders joining the team and the upcoming NFL draft.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!