Former Steelers WR Calls Hall of Fame Shot
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was arguably the best wideout of his generation. And despite issues off the field and a dramatic end to his NFL career, he's calling his Pro Football Hall of Fame shot for 2027.
Reacting to a post on social media about his six-year run from 2013-2018, Brown replied, naming himself a first-ballot Hall of Famer from the time he "retired" in 2022.
"See you in Canton in 2027," Brown wrote.
Brown's last NFL game came right at the beginning of 2022 when he decided to leave mid-game while playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After an argument with the coaching staff on the sideline, Brown took off his uniform and jogged off the field, waving goodbye to the fans on his way out.
Now, outside of the Tampa Bay issue, along with several legal allegations and other NFL issues such as skipping the final week of practice during his last season with the Steelers and forcing his way out of the Las Vegas Raiders, Brown's resume is one of the best ever.
A Super Bowl champion, five-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time receptions leader, two-time receiving yards leader, 2018 receiving touchdowns leader and NFL's 2010's All-Decade Team selection, Brown finished his career on the field as a potential first-ballot enshrinee.
It's not up to the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee to decide if he'll make it to Canton, Ohio and when. But for Brown, he's calling his shot for 2027.
