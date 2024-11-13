Former Steelers Defender Gives Away Lamar Jackson Secret
PITTSBURGH -- Arthur Maulet spent two years with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021 and 2022, and now he believes he help his current team in the Baltimore Ravens out when they matchup this coming weekend.
Maulet had 106 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception as a Steeler, playing in 33 games and starting in 8.
Maulet, a cornerback who is in his eighth NFL season, spoke to Ravens media in the locker saying that he knows how the Steelers will scheme for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson when they battle in Week 11.
"So this is what they're trying to do with Lamar,” Maulet said. "They're gonna put a person at the dive and they're gonna run a person straight at Lamar. And they're gonna make him make a decision. So that's their game plan. One person goes to Lamar, one person goes to the dive."
What Maulet is going through is not something the Steelers have hidden from defenses, in fact using it in their win against the Washington Commanders this season. It forces a mobile quarterback to make a quick decision by clogging multiple lanes, so it works against a dual-threat quarterback like Jackson is.
Maulet is likely right with his assumption, seeing as current defensive coordinator Teryl Austin was on the defensive staff the entire time Maulet was with the Steelers. That being said, it worked against Jayden Daniels and the Commanders so they're likely to use it again.
The Steelers will need to do whatever they can to stop Jackson, who looks primed to have another MVP season, making it a possible three total and his second in a row. In addition, the threat of Derrick Henry in the backfield makes the Steelers defensive plan all the more important as they begin their divisional schedule.
