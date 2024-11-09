Steelers Have Options to Fix Najee Harris Mistake
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers chose not to pick up Najee Harris's fifth-year option this offseason, leaving the former first-round pick on the final year of his rookie deal. This offseason, Harris will hit the open market, and while there was reason behind the risky move, it won't pay off for the Steelers.
Pittsburgh came into the season looking at Harris in two ways - either he performed so well that he ran his price too high, or he performed too low and wasn't worth another day. Heading into the back half of the season, it appears Harris is going to run himself out of town, but his performance isn't the only thing making the Steelers' decision look bad.
With the Carolina Panthers signing Chuba Hubbard to a four-year deal worth $33.2 million, it appears Harris's price tag is already starting to rise. What once could have been a $6.7 million one-year deal for the Steelers is likely now close to $10 million per season, and could continue to rise.
But there's nothing they can do about it now except prepare. And while the names in the free agency market aren't as big and glamerous as they were this offseason, there are a few to monitor. That is, on top of a loaded NFL Draft class.
So, where can the Steelers look to fix their Najee Harris mistake? There are a few places, and a few options, they can look into.
