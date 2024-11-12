Steelers Star Safety Drawing Troy Polamalu Comparison
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers improved their record to 7-2 after a 28-27 win at the Washington Commanders. Although the offense has become a revelation with Russell Wilson at quarterback, the Steelers defense has kept them in every game.
In the offseason, the Steelers acquired safety DeShon Elliott from the Miami Dolphins as a free agent. When it happened, Steelers fans and maybe even the Steelers themselves had no idea how impactful the veteran safety could be.
During the Steelers matchup against the Commanders, former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher on The NFL Today praised Elliott for his play and how good of an addition he has been.
"To me, it starts with these guys: Joey Porter [Jr.] on the outside, T.J. Watt on the edge and DeShon Elliott," Cowher said. "They picked [Elliott] up this offseason, what he gives you is a little bit of an impersonation of Troy Polamalu from the back end, timing up the blitz."
Through eight games, Elliott leads the Steelers with 58 total tackles, 38 of which have been solo. The veteran also has a forced fumble, an interception and four passes-defensed which is tied for third on the team. More importantly, Elliott's addition has allowed safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, also a former Dolphin, to return to his more natural position of playing strictly safety. That lets Elliott be the one to fill gaps, blitz and make tackles.
Elliott's ability to make tackles and blitz is what earned him the Polamalu comparison from Cowher. The comparison is a lofty one and Elliott isn't the same level as an all-around safety as Polamalu, but it does show the level of respect that Elliott has earned from voices around the Steelers and inside the Steelers.
The Steelers defense has playmakers on every level. The defensive line has excelled all season with T.J. Watt paving the way. The linebackers have performed great highlighted by the play of offseason addition Patrick Queen. And now, the defensive back room has joined the party with the play Joey Porter Jr., Fitzpatrick and Elliott.
The Steelers defense has propelled the black and gold to the top of the AFC North. The Ravens are one loss behind the Steelers but the two face off Nov. 17 at 1 p.m.
