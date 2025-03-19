Former Steelers QB Joins Deion Sanders Staff at Colorado
A former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is taking his coaching talents to the collegiate ranks.
Per FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz, Deion Sanders is hiring Byron Leftwich for a spot on his coaching staff at Colorado.
Leftwich's role has yet to be specified, though it's fair to assume that he'll take up a relatively significant role on the offensive side of the ball considering his coaching history in the NFL.
After serving as the quarterbacks coach under head coach Bruce Arians with the Arizona Cardinals in 2017, Leftwich was hired as his offensive coordinator once he took up the same role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019.
Leftwich helped the franchise win Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs alongside Tom Brady in 2020 and became a popular head coaching candidate, though he never landed such a job and was fired by Tampa Bay following the 2022 season, marking his last coaching position in the league.
A first-round pick in 2003 by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Leftwich first joined the Steelers in 2008 before returning from 2010 to 2012.
In eight games for Pittsburgh, one of which was a start, he threw for 617 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!