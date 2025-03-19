Steelers Preparing to Change Direction From Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for change once again. As the Aaron Rodgers saga drags on, many are wondering when a resolution will come. It's not expected to be anytime soon, which has the black and gold thinking of alternative routes, and they're prepared to go in a different direction.
According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers are ready to change course if they cannot reach an agreement with Rodgers.
"The Steelers are offering Rodgers, 41, a one-year deal to be their starter, but they are preparing to go in a different direction if an agreement can’t be reached with the former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets quarterback," Dulac reports.
The Steelers are confident they remain the top option for Rodgers, but the 41-year-old has shown no signs of bringing this situation to a close. While sources have confirmed the two sides continue to communicate, it's unknown if things are progressing or remaining stagnent.
Pittsburgh is reportedly offering just a one-year deal for Rodgers. They have Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson on their roster, and are showing interest in several NFL Draft prospects such as Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart and Alabama's Jalen Milroe.
If they look for another veteran after Rodgers, Russell Wilson remains an option. The two sides have not ended communication, and althought the Steelers would prefer a different route, they could look back to Wilson for a bridge deal in 2025.
Other veterans they could have their eye on include Joe Flacco and Jameis Winston. Winston recently met with the New York Giants, but chances are, any quarterback still on the free agent market is waiting for a resolution from Rodgers before they sign a deal. Depending on his decision, which could include the Steelers, Giants or retirement, it'll open the door for at least one player on the market to earn a shot at a starting job in New York.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!