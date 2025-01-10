Former Steelers Champion Lands First Defensive Coordinator Interview
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl champion Deshea Townsend is now in consideration for the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator opening. The former NFL cornerback is looking to take a step forward in his coaching career, interviewing for the position in San Francisco as their search begins.
Townsend is the current defensive backs coach for the Detroit Lions. He's one of several names on the Detroit coaching staff that is being considered for larger roles across the NFL. With the Lions on a bye week before their first playoff game, Townsend is set to begin his coaching interviews.
With the Lions still in the playoffs, Townsend will interview virtually. The 49-year-old has been a coach for 13 years between the NFL and college football. His first role in the pros was as a defensive backs assistant for the Arizona Cardinals, but has since spent time with the Tennessee, Titans, New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars and now Lions.
Townsend was the Steelers fourth-round pick out of Alabama in the 1998 NFL Draft. He spent all but his final season in Pittsburgh, playing for the team from 1998-2009, winning two Super Bowls in the process.
With Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn being highly considered for a number of head coaching jobs this offseason, Townsend may be an internal candidate to replace the DC in Detroit as well. And as teams begin their search for vacancies, he may get a few other calls for openings in the meantime.
