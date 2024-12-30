Former Steelers QB to Make NFL Debut
For teams who have either clinched their spot in the playoffs or are out of contention entirely, the final week of the NFL regular season typically affords players further down depth charts an opportunity to get on the field and prove themselves. A former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback falls under that criteria, as he has a chance to make his debut in Week 18.
According to FOX Sports' Peter Schrager, Steelers 2022 seventh-round pick Chris Oladokun is expected to earn a call-up from the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad and take snaps against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Because the Chiefs locked up the No. 1 seed after defeating Pittsburgh in Week 17, the team won't risk injury to any of their key players with nothing on the line. Carson Wentz will start in place of Patrick Mahomes at quarterback as a result, which also opens up a spot for Oladokun.
Selected alongside first-rounder Kenny Pickett two years ago, Oladokun couldn't crack the depth ahead of Mason Rudolph as the Steelers' No. 3 option at the position as a rookie and was released before the start of the regular season.
He landed on Kansas City's practice squad shortly after and has remained there ever since, claiming two Super Bowl rings in the process.
Oladokun began his collegiate career at South Florida in 2016, where he played in a total of nine games while throwing for 297 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.
He later transferred to Samford in 2019 and appeared in 18 contests through 2020, throwing for 2,271 yards, 19 touchdowns and nine picks.
Oladokun finished things off at South Dakota State as a graduate transfer in 2021 and tossed for 3,164 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions over 15 games.
He'll know have a chance to show what he can do at the next level while trying to help the Chiefs spoil the Broncos' playoff hopes.
