Former Steelers OT Joins Justin Fields With Jets

The former Pittsburgh Steelers starter is off to the New York Jets.

Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (76) blocks Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor is headed to his third NFL Team. According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the veteran offensive lineman has signed with the New York Jets.

Okorafor left the Steelers last spring after the team released him early from what was a three-year deal. Prior to his release, Okorafor was benched for then-rookie Broderick Jones at right tackle. He made it known afterward that he regretted signing an extension with Pittsburgh, which eventually left to his release after the year ended.

From there, Okorafor signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, but things went south early. Okorafor, who was starting for New England, left the team after just the first week of the season and did not return. The Patriots eventually waived him, and he spent the remainder of the season unable to play.

He's now headed to the Jets, where he will have an opportunity to replace Morgan Moses, who signed with the Patriots this free agency. If he does earn the starting job, he'll be protecting former Steelers quarterback Justin Fields, who signed there as well.

Okorafor, 27, has played in 78 games throughout his NFL season. He's started 60 of them, with 59 of those starts coming for the Steelers.

