Steelers QB Russell Wilson Meeting with Browns
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of their quarterbacks meeting with an AFC North divisional rival.
Russell Wilson will visit the Cleveland Browns on March 13 and also the New York Giants on March 14, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
The Steelers signed Wilson to a one-year deal to the veteran's minimum, $1.2 million, back on March 15, 2024, which led to them trading 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles. They also landed fellow quarterback Justin Fields in a trade with the Chicago Bears, giving them two quarterbacks for this season.
Wilson beat out Fields for the starting position in preseason, but re-aggravated a calf injury, which kept him out for most of this season.
He made his first start vs. the New York Jets at home in Week 7, throwing for 264 yards and two touchdowns in the 37-15 win.
Wilson had an incredible first seven starts for the Steelers, going 6-1, completing 64.8% of his passes for 1,784 yards and 12 touchdowns to three interceptions.
He and the Steelers struggled towards the latter end of the season, as he lost his final five starts, including the AFC Wild Card Round vs. the Baltimore Ravens.
Wilson completed 61.8% of his passes for 698 yards and four touchdowns to two interceptions in his final four regular season games. He also completed 20-of-29 passes, 69.0% for 270 yards and two touchdowns in the 28-14 loss to the Ravens.
He finished his 2024 season with the Steelers by completing 63.7% of his passes for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions, while earning his 10th Pro Bowl nod.
Fields won't return to the Steelers next season, as he signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets, that includes $30 million guaranteed.
The Steelers, while still looking at Wilson as their potential starting quarterback for next season, have also considered long-time veteran Aaron Rodgers, as well as a potential deal with Kirk Cousins.
Wilson is heading into his 14th season in the NFL and has had an incredibly successful career, with a Super Bowl, a Second Team All-Pro nod in 2019 and is looking for a starting position for 2025.
