Steelers, Cooper Kupp Deal Just Got Easier
PITTSBURGH -- Despite landing DK Metcalf, it is possible that the Pittsburgh Steelers will still be in the market for a wide receiver throughout the rest of the offseason.
One such option just became a lot more possible, as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero announced that the Los Angeles Rams were parting ways with wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
Kupp is the most recent winner of the receiving triple crown, leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 2021. He was the fourth player to do so, and no one has done it since.
In February, the Rams had announced that they were no longer interested in having Kupp on the team, leading to them seeking a trade for him. That being said, no trade came into fruition, leading them to release him.
Kupp's last season saw him garner 710 yards and six touchdowns, but saw a decreased role with the rise of Puka Nacua and Demarcus Robinson continuing.
Spotrac, the contract site, has Kupp's market value at $11 million for the coming offseason, which the Steelers can certainly afford. It is more of a question if they would rather spend the money elsewhere after shelling out for Metcalf.
