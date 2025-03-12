Steelers Could Look at Kirk Cousins Next
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could change course on their quarterback search, looking for another "Plan B" if Aaron Rodgers heads to the New York Giants. With New York and Pittsburgh seemingly being the two landing spots for the four-time NFL MVP, everyone is waiting on a decision. If it's not the Steelers, they'll have to change course again.
Many expect the Steelers to return to Russell Wilson and their last resort if Rodgers chooses the Giants. However, the team has tried to avoid a reunion with Wilson all offseason, and while the two sides have remained in contact, there are some within the Steelers building who would prefer different alternatives over trying to run it back with Wilson.
One of those alternatives could be Kirk Cousins. The 36-year-old is a full year removed from his torn Achilles injury and should take a step forward after a down year last season. Cousins went 7-7 for the Atlanta Falcons before being benched for first-round pick Michael Penix. He threw 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, which was the most of his career.
Any team interested in acquiring Cousins would also need to consider his contract. The former Minnesota Viking signed a four-year, $180 million deal last offseason and will take on a cap hit of $40 million this season.
Next year, there's an out in his deal where a team would hold $35 million of dead cap if they released him. If they didn't, his cap hit is $57.5 million for the final two years of his deal.
Right now, the Falcons aren't looking to move on, but holding a $40 million quarterback as a backup doesn't seem like it will last. The Steelers could make a phone call, asking for his price tag if they increased the draft pick in return, asking Atlanta to take on more of his cap in the process.
A bullet-proof plan? No. Nothing is at this point. The Steelers are left banking on Rodgers. If he doesn't come to Pittsburgh, though, they need their next "Plan B." They don't seem to want that to be Wilson. So, maybe it's Cousins.
