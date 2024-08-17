Former Steelers WR Wants NFL Comeback
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are involved in nearly all wide receiver conversation in the NFL this summer. With the competition for WR2 ongoing and the team involved in trade conversations for Brandon Aiyuk and rumors tying them to several others, the Steelers can't avoid it. With their second preseason game looming and the team still trying to determine their final 53-man roster, there are plenty of moves left to make before their week one opener against the Atlanta Falcons.
This summer has also featured some former Steelers' receivers making headlines. Antonio Brown always finds a way to make the news. Chase Claypool was placed on injured reserve and subsequently released by the Buffalo Bills. Martavis Bryant is getting another crack to make an NFL roster, signing with the Washington Commanders. And now, former Steelers pass catcher and fan favorite Eli Rogers wants to get in the mix.
He took to social media to voice his desire to play in the NFL again. He also levied some criticism against the current group of receivers in the league. Rogers shared his thoughts on his X account.
"All I've been seeing is dudes get clamped in training camp," he wrote. "And I still can't get a shot to show WHY I'm arguably the best route runners of my generation."
Steelers fans will remember how Rogers became a favorite of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the 2016 season. Over 13 games that year, he hauled in 48 receptions for 594 yards and three touchdowns. The undrafted free agent played the next season as a depth receiver for the Steelers, collecting another 136 receiving yards in a reduced role. The season ended in disappointing fashion for Rogers, as he suffered a torn ACL during the team's 2017 Divisional Round loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He would re-sign with the Steelers on two more occasions, but never made the same impact.
The words from Rogers are a bit overconfident, as he hasn't played in the NFL since the 2018 season. He's been a player in the CFL, USFL, UFL, and XFL since last playing with the Steelers, but he hasn't been able to get another shot in the NFL. When he had his successful 2016 season, his route running was certainly part of it, but it seems that fact is long forgotten in the NFL today.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more