Former Steelers WR Looks Unguardable
The Pittsburgh Steelers cannot avoid George Pickens, even after trading him to the Dallas Cowboys. With minicamps underway across the league, including in Pittsburgh, Pickens is making his first impressions in Dallas. From all reports out of Cowboys' camp, the first impressions have been great for the former Steelers' draft pick.
While the Steelers are hoping that Aaron Rodgers and the arrival of DK Metcalf are enough to propel them back into Super Bowl contention, Pickens is hoping for the same in Dallas. According to Cowboys writer Tommy Yarish, the connection between Pickens and his new starting quarterback, Dak Prescott, is coming along just as Dallas anticipated.
"Nobody could guard George Pickens today," he wrote on his X account. "Beat Isreal Mukuamu on a nasty comeback route and had a couple more catches on the day too. You can tell he and Dak Prescott are starting to get comfortable with one another."
Pickens is coming off a down year in 2024, so he's looking for retribution in 2025. With the Steelers' quarterback play oscillating between competent and mediocre all season long, Pickens' production suffered tremendously. He finished 2024 with 59 receptions for 900 yards and three touchdowns. That combined with a new start in Dallas, and the Cowboys hope they are getting a superstar WR hitting his stride.
While Pickens and the Steelers' breakup felt like an inevitability this offseason, there's no denying he's one of the most gifted pass catchers in the NFL. His athleticism is elite, and he is one of the best at his position at high-point catches, and it's a skillset a QB like Prescott has never thrown to before. If they can handle the character concerns and issues that drove him out of Pittsburgh, the Cowboys will be huge winners of this deal, and the Steelers will look foolish for dealing with him too soon.
