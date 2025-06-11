First Look at DK Metcalf in Steelers Uniform
PITTSBURGH — DK Metcalf made his triumphant debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers as the team's mandatory minicamp began. One day after the team's new starting quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, arrived and spoke for the first time, it was the star wide receiver's turn to make his first impressions.
The Steelers gave the NFL and their fan base a first glimpse at their new pass catcher via social media. Metcalf, set to wear No. 4 for Pittsburgh this season, showed off the new uniform and jersey number in a picture shared on their X account.
The Steelers hope the two new offensive weapons bring about a new era of offense in Pittsburgh. They are already off to a strong start, trying to forge that bond earlier in the offseason for a workout with plans for further joint workouts before training camp. The goal is to establish a premier connection that can elevate the Steelers' passing game from mediocre to Super Bowl worthy.
Metcalf is coming off a slightly down year in 2024, but that could be the last bit of motivation he needs to return to All-Pro status. He's hauled in 66 receptions in consecutive seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, but last year it amounted to just 992 receiving yards and five touchdowns. It was the fewest touchdowns caught in a single season during his six NFL seasons.
Now he has Rodgers as his quarterback, and it's one of the best opportunities of Metcalf's career. Despite a setback in 2024, he's still an elite pass-catcher with unmatchable physicality. He's caught at least 58 passes in every NFL season he's played in and posted no less than 900 receiving yards. With a four-time MVP targeting him, it could be a resurgent campaign for Metcalf and the Steelers' offense
