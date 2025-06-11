Steelers QB Nearly Ended Up With Rams
The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't have a ton of competition for Aaron Rodgers' services, but the four-time MVP's free agency could've looked completely different.
Before working out a reworked deal with Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed that the organization would've considered signing Rodgers had they parted ways with their incumbent quarterback.
"Our first priority, which was consistently communicated, was, 'Hey, let's working something out with Matthew,' and we were very fortunate that it worked out that way," he said on NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football'. "If that wasn't able to occur, then that was definitely a conversation and a possibility for us. I have a ton of respect for the body of work, and I've gotten to know Aaron and really enjoy the conversations and just the approach, the way he thinks about the game and life.
And so that was a possibility, but our first priority was always to be able to get Matthew back."
Before the legal tampering period began in early March, the Rams and Stafford came to terms on a contract that will earn the 37-year-old $80 million in new money over the next two seasons.
As noted by ESPN's Adam Schefter last week, the Steelers joined the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants as teams that pursued a trade of Stafford once the Rams granted him permission to speak with other organizations to gauge his market value.
Once he returned to Los Angeles while Pittsburgh's attempts at re-signing Justin Fields also proved futile, the team turned its full attention towards Rodgers.
He officially signed a one-year deal with the Steelers this past weekend, bringing a three-month saga to its close. The landscape of the NFL would've looked drastically different, though, if Rodgers had headed back to his home state of California and joined the Rams alongside his old friend Davante Adams while Stafford was dealt elsewhere, perhaps even to Pittsburgh in this scenario.
