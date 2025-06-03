Former Steelers WR George Pickens Picks New Number
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is settling in to his new surroundings with the Dallas Cowboys, and it appears that he's decided on a new jersey number.
Per a post made by the Cowboys' official Twitter account, Pickens will be rocking No. 3 during the 2025 season in what will be the final year of his rookie contract.
Pickens had been using No. 13 at the beginning of OTAs. The 24-year-old didn't use that number either at Georgia, where he wore No. 1, or with the Steelers, as he donned No. 14 throughout his entire three-year stint with the team.
No. 13 is a more traditional wide receiver number, as Michael Gallup used it in Dallas from 2018 to 2023, and Scotty Miller wore it as Pickens' teammate in Pittsburgh last season.
Across the league, single-digit numbers had typically been reserved for quarterbacks or specialists, meaning kickers or punters. The NFL instituted a rule back in 2021 that allowed skill position players to utilize them, however, paving the way for Pickens to wear No. 3.
Brandin Cooks, a fellow receiver, had worn it over the past two years in Dallas before returning to the New Orleans Saints this offseason. Russell Wilson was the most recent Steeler to use it, doing so in 2024.
Pittsburgh sent Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick to Dallas on May 7 for a 2026 third-round selection and 2027 fifth-rounder.
The Steelers acquired a new No. 1 receiver in DK Metcalf this offseason, who they subsequently signed to a four-year extension worth $132 million. In turn, Pickens became expendable heading into the last year of his deal.
While the organization is still unclear on whether or not it'll bring Aaron Rodgers into the fold, Pittsburgh has reportedly left no stone unturned in its search for Pickens' replacement as it looks to finalize its group of offensive weapons heading into a consequential 2025 campaign.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!