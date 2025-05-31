Former Steelers RB Becoming Star in New League
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Greg Bell is turning heads as he begins his journey in the Canadian Football League. The former NFL hopeful is becoming a star with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and earning his place amongst the best in the CFL.
Bell last played in the NFL in 2023 when he was on the Steelers training camp roster. The former San Diego State running back went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft and ended up in Pittsburgh as a roster hopeful.
He originally inked a deal with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent but then made his way to Pittsburgh after being released. Once he was released by the Steelers, he wasn't given an opportunity elsewhere, and eventually took his talents North with hopes of becoming a staple in the CFL.
He's since done so. In eight games with the Tiger-Cats, Bell rushed for 625 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. Now, entering his second season with the team, Bell has already been named the starting running back of the Tiger-Cats and the piece of the offseason the team believes could be a major contributor.
"Greg is the starter as long as he’s healthy," Tiger-Cats head coach Scott Milanovich told the Canadian Press. "There’s no doubt about that... He’s dynamic, he’s explosive. He’s a threat in the run game ... he’s a threat in the pass game and does a good job protecting. He’s an all-around back. He has a chance to have a really good year if he stays healthy."
Bell will hope his success in the Canadian Football League eventually becomes another shot in the NFL. At 26 years old, he's got plenty of career left, and if things don't work out there, he's got a bright future in the CFL.
