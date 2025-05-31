Russell Wilson Opens Up About Steelers Year
PITTSBURGH -- Despite a short tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers, quarterback Russell Wilson had a moderately successful time at the position.
As the Steelers quarterback, Wilson was able to put a decent season together while helping the Steelers continue their streak of winning seasons. Now with the New York Giants, WIlson will be deep in a quarterback competition this offseason as he competes with quarterbacks in Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart.
Now at OTAs for the Giants, Wilson had a chance to speak to the media and reflect on his time with the Steelers. In an appearance on former NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony's 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, Wilson had a chance to speak candidly about his time in Pittsburgh.
“Pittsburgh was a good place for me,” Wilson said. “It really helped rejuvenate me in every way because of the locker room there, the pros, guys like T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward, guys like Miles Killebrew, those captains. And then just the guys I was around, the hard work those guys put in."
Wilson also had a chance to speak on the younger teammates who had made an impression on him during his time there. He singled out Calvin Austin as one of the more memorable teammates he had as a Steeler.
“I remember seeing a guy like Calvin Austin III, young star, who just wanted to be great, came to San Diego, wanted to work with me." Wilson said. "Just guys that I really appreciate. Guys like Najee Harris and how he went about practicing hard every day. Different guys you get to know, teammates like Dan Moore, who I got to be really close with, and many others.”
Now, Wilson's career is effectively at a crossroads as this season will decide how much longer he will be in the NFL.
