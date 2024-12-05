Former Steelers Player Reveals Mike Tomlin's Nickname
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been under the guidance of head coach Mike Tomlin for 18 years, and have yet to have a losing season with him at the helm. Other than his on-field success, Tomlin is known for his charismatic conversations with the press.
According to former Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor, the charisma extends to the players as well. His mix of informed conversation and colloquial statements known as "Tomlinisms" led him to garnering a nickname from the players when Taylor was with the team.
In a piece on Tomlin's career to this point by The Athletic, Taylor spoke on Tomlin and his nickname of "The Preacher" that he garnered.
"We called him 'The Preacher' because of his words," Taylor said. "All he did was spit gold nuggets. That’s all he be spittin’!"
Taylor also spoke on the closeness that Tomlin had with his players, speaking on his injury recovery from a forearm injury during his Steelers tenure.
"I broke my forearm in (Week 3) and he said: 'Don’t worry, you’ll be back,'." Taylor said. "Then he kissed me on the forehead. That meant a lot."
He would also go on to add that Tomlin knew when to toughen up, speaking on his ability to speak honestly when necessary.
"You just want somebody to tell you the truth. It’s going to hurt, but you respect it." Taylor said.
Part of the reason why Tomlin is liked across the league is due to his demeanor, not just his standard of success. While the expectations place on Tomlin have not always been realistic, his ability to keep his players performing at a high level while also being honest and transparent with his players as well as his external messaging is unlike most other coaches.
