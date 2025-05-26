Former Steelers RB Impressing in CFL
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels may have struggled to stick in the NFL, but he’s making things work North of the Border. 28-year-old Samuels was a fifth-round draft pick of the Steelers (165th overall) in 2018 and played three years in Pittsburgh with his last season of NFL action coming in 2021.
Now a member of the CFL’s Ottawa Redblacks, Samuels might be finding a new rhythm within the sport. In a Redblacks preseason game, Samuels ran for 26 total yards on just two carries and added a touchdown.
Samuels also caught all three passes thrown to him, adding another 13 total yards to his ledger.
After floating around various football leagues for the last few years, Samuels is hoping for a role with the Redblacks sticks. His 26 rushing yards was the most among all Redblacks players in their 23-7 win over the Montreal Alouettes.
Between 2018 and 2020 with the Steelers, Samuels played 42 games and collected a total of 459 rushing yards on 131 attempts and added a touchdown. The multi-talented running back also caught 82 passes with the Steelers for 550 yards and four touchdowns.
After leaving the Steelers, Samuels played three games with the Houston Texans in 2021, taking just five rushing attempts and catching three passes.
The last time Samuels was seen in the NFL was in 2022 as a member of the Arizona Cardinal practice squad.
Samuels bounced around the XFL and UFL merger, but never took the field for a game with the Houston Roughnecks or San Antonio Brahmas. His move to the CFL is his first real crack at professional football since 2021 with the Texans.
