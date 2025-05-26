Steelers Could Extend Another WR
Though the Pittsburgh Steelers decided against extending George Pickens, instead trading him to the Dallas Cowboys, another wide receiver from the team's 2022 draft class could stick around for the long haul.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Steelers hold Calvin Austin III in high regard and could look to extend the former fourth-round pick as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.
“While we’re there, the Steelers think more highly of Calvin Austin III than people realize," Breer wrote. "He’d be a name to watch with Pickens gone."
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac echoed a similar sentiment in a recent Steelers chat, saying, "the chances are modest," when asked the likelihood of the team signing Austin to a second contract.
The 26-year-old served as Pittsburgh's primary option out of the slot last season, logging 357 snaps there while finishing with a total of 36 catches for 548 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games.
Austin's best performance of the year came in the Steelers' Week 3 home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, during which he recorded 95 yards and a score on four receptions. His showing on Monday Night Football vs. the New York Giants in Week 8 was up there too, as he hauled in three passes for 54 yards and a touchdown while also breaking off a 73-yard punt return that he took to the house.
After not appearing in a game as a rookie due to a foot injury, Austin's made up for lost time and showed significant improvement as a receiver from 2023 to 2024 while also leaving his mark as a return man.
He'll account for a minuscule $1.226 million cap hit this upcoming season before becoming an unrestricted free agent.
Austin is currently the Steelers' most dependable option at receiver behind DK Metcalf, and the organization would be wise to extend him before he can hit the open market.
