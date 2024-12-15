Former Steelers WR Fined By NFL
PITTSBURGH -- The NFL has hit former Pittsburgh Steelers draft pick and current Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster with a $6,722 fine for an unnecessary roughness penalty in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers. He was one of three Chiefs players fined for their actions during the game.
Smith-Schuster was docked for use of the helmet with 11:20 left in the second quarter.
Smith-Schuster has taken a step backward, or faded a little as the Chiefs season progresses. After his breakout game against the New Orleans Saints, catching seven passes for 130 yards, he's caught just four passes for 55 yards in five games.
Smith-Schuster is part of a unit that current stands as the Steelers' biggest threats to a Super Bowl run. The AFC leaders will take on Pittsburgh in Week 17 on Christmas Day, and depending on circumstance, the matchup could adjust the conference playoff seeding.
The former second-round pick is making his second run with Kansas City after his first ended with a Super Bowl ring. Prior to his first deal with the Chiefs, Smith-Schuster spent five seasons in Pittsburgh, becoming a leader within the offense. He's also spent a season with the New England Patriots in 2023.
